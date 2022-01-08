Milestone Advisory Partners Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $521.24 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $375.06 and a 1-year high of $559.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $528.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.38.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

