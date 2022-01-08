S&CO Inc. Has $8.92 Million Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 91.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

