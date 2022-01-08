BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 359.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 818,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after buying an additional 105,730 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 214,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,470 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,969,000 after purchasing an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $8,738,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 290,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 55,913 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $46.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.