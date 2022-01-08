BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,281 iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of REZ opened at $95.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average of $90.23. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $98.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.