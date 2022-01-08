128,104 Shares in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 128,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $904.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.