FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51.1% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 63.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU opened at $355.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $429.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.60.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.09.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

