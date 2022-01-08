Commerce Bank Has $33.08 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,863 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.28% of PulteGroup worth $33,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,526,000 after purchasing an additional 158,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,791,000 after acquiring an additional 208,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,380,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,877,000 after acquiring an additional 276,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

