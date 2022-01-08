Condor Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -90.00%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

