Condor Capital Management Sells 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Condor Capital Management lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,988.06, for a total transaction of $7,470,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 206,873 shares of company stock worth $459,215,598 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,740.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,922.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,808.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,721.55 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

