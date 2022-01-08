Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $53,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LH opened at $285.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.59. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $210.13 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.52.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

