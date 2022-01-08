Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WBRBY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.48. 2,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. Wienerberger has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $8.53.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

