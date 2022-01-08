Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNGPF shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Man Group stock remained flat at $$3.02 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. Man Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

