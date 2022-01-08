BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 517.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,692 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $189,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 182.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 43,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $72.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.