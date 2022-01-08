Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Stock Position Lifted by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 1,384.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,291,203 shares during the period. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF makes up about 6.2% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $44,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 101,392 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,398,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,668,000 after buying an additional 40,785 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,211,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,734,000 after buying an additional 18,373 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 123.8% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $434,000.

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $40.01.

