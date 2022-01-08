Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $725,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Fiduciary Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,430 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,122 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,878,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,756 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.19.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

