JustInvest LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $133.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day moving average is $125.38. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

