Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 105.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Snap by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Snap by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,465,225 shares of company stock worth $81,175,161.

SNAP stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $39.82 and a one year high of $83.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

