Tdam USA Inc. Decreases Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $2,307,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $1,645,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,340.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 137,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,171 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 310.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 971,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,609,000 after acquiring an additional 734,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.08.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $231.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.02. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $197.63 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

