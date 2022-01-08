JustInvest LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average is $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

