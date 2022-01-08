YENTEN (YTN) Hits Market Cap of $90,185.33

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YENTEN has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. YENTEN has a market cap of $90,185.33 and approximately $63.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,340.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.12 or 0.07573920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00315828 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.44 or 0.00915411 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00071684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.37 or 0.00455662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.92 or 0.00261050 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

