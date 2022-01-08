DOGGY Market Capitalization Achieves $11.85 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $11.85 million and $561,882.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00058713 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00078301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.26 or 0.07525885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00074109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,205.94 or 0.99673701 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006988 BTC.

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,044,656,279 coins.

