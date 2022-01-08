Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 546.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 676,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,275 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $49,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 75,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

