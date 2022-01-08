Tdam USA Inc. Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $223.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $224.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.25.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

