Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.