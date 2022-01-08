Buckley Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVAX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVAX opened at $126.70 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.21) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $201,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $100,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,408 shares of company stock worth $18,689,758 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.83.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

