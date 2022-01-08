Condor Capital Management Has $13.55 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $13,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $400,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.82 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $51.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

