Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management reduced its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.9% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $331.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.76. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $922.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 799,415 shares of company stock valued at $264,680,095. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

