Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Acquires 645 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for 1.6% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 217.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,409,000 after buying an additional 626,654 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $188,697,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $148,587,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $91,333,646,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.55.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $372.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.39. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

