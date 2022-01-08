Condor Capital Management Raises Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 434.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.29% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,421 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,574,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,984,000. Financial Advisory Group acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,576,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,187,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,351,000 after acquiring an additional 620,209 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

