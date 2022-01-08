$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.39. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,612,000 after purchasing an additional 177,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.15. 219,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,992. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

