Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.83. Vista Outdoor reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $8.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

VSTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 714,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,421. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,391,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 227,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 109,640 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 34,701 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

