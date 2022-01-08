Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.64. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. Deep Down had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.61%.

Deep Down, Inc focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and products used between the platform and the wellhead. The firm’s services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems.

