Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.53

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.41. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

Get Fuse Medical alerts:

Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical services. It provides a portfolio of Orthopedic Implants and Biologics. The Orthopedic Implants portfolio includes medical devices for Foot and Ankle, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine. The Biologics portfolio includes Osteobiologics, Regenerative and Autologous.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.