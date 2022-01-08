Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.40

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.28. Bombardier shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 1,020,104 shares traded.

BDRBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins raised Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bombardier from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bombardier from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.26.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Bombardier Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

