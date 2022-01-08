Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.12

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and traded as high as $18.49. Investar shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 22,766 shares changing hands.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Investar alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $190.46 million, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Investar by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Investar by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Investar by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.