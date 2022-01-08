Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Fiduciary Planning LLC reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,328 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 0.6% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $45.35 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

