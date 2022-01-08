Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Fiduciary Planning LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 67.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after buying an additional 843,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,707,000 after purchasing an additional 552,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,617,000 after purchasing an additional 486,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 346,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $161.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $125.83 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.50.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

