Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Emclaire Financial stock remained flat at $$29.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.42. Emclaire Financial has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.23.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Emclaire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $847,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emclaire Financial by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 42,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emclaire Financial by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Emclaire Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 100,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

