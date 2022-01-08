The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the November 30th total of 6,690,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.02. 987,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,511. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after buying an additional 601,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,993,000 after buying an additional 1,019,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,123,000 after purchasing an additional 537,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,986,000 after purchasing an additional 229,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after buying an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

