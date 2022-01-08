The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the November 30th total of 6,690,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.02. 987,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,511. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after buying an additional 601,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,993,000 after buying an additional 1,019,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,123,000 after purchasing an additional 537,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,986,000 after purchasing an additional 229,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after buying an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
Featured Story: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.