Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.88

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002119 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $549.51 million and approximately $19.55 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00315828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000831 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 627,268,307 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

