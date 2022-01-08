BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Stock Position Lowered by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 206,503 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III makes up approximately 2.6% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 368,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.