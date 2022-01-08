Robinson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCIC. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Jack Creek Investment by 87.0% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCIC stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

