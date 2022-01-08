Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 112,993 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 112,993 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of The New America High Income Fund worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 284.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 407,382 shares in the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HYB stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This is an increase from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%.

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

