Robinson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $243,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

NASDAQ:ANZU opened at $9.76 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

