Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 450,065 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund comprises 1.0% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

