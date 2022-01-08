Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Holdings Boosted by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) by 1,149.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,656 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flame Acquisition were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,898,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,131,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLME stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

