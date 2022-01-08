Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $295.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.