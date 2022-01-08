Condor Capital Management Has $4.12 Million Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned 0.15% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 165,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period.

PCY opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

