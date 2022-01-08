ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT) Shares Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management increased its position in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT) by 449.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,542 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14.

