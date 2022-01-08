US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.26. US Ecology reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECOL. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in US Ecology by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in US Ecology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in US Ecology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in US Ecology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in US Ecology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.07. 122,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.12. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.